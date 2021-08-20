Jason Blessing Sells 14,269 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MODN opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.
Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.
