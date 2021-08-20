Jason Blessing Sells 14,269 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MODN opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

