Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells 21,231 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NVTA opened at $24.31 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.06.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

