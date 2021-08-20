Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLXPF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CLXPF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

