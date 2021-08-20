Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,832 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $868,000.

ISD stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

