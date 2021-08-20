iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

