Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $171.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.32.

NYSE:MMC opened at $153.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $154.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

