Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $195,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,033 shares of company stock worth $775,776. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

