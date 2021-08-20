Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNTG. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $726.92 million, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,546,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.