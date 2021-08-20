Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MorphoSys has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MorphoSys (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.