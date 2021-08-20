Citigroup Begins Coverage on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

