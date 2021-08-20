People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 26.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after buying an additional 872,658 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 22.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 177,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in People’s United Financial by 90.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,087,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

