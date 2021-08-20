Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 42,995 Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,995 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Oxbridge Re worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.70. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

