Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,533 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.57 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

