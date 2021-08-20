Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 414 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.