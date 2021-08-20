Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 124 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

WD stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

