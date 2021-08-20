Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Aptiv by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,473,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.16. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

