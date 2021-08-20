Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core & Main presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get Core & Main alerts:

NYSE:CNM opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.