Scotiabank Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$147.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.81.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 75.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,386,000 after acquiring an additional 198,893 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

