Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

