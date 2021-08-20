State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 20,200 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

