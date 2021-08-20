Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after acquiring an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $30,920,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after acquiring an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $22,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.