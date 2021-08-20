State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

