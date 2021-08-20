David A. Socks Sells 18,000 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PHAT opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.16. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 148,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 71,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.