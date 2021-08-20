James K. Pool III Sells 3,290 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James K. Pool III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of The Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00.

The Middleby stock opened at $178.03 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

