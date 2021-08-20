Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Sells $571,560.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96.

On Friday, June 11th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,706.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $101.20 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

