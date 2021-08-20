Short Interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Drops By 25.6%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of -542.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth about $926,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

