Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

KC opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.80. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.