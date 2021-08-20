Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50.
- On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00.
Shares of TTD opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,782,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.