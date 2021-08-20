Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00.

Shares of TTD opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,782,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

