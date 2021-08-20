Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $28,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

