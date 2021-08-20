Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 41,015 Shares

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

OCDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

