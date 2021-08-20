MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.58.

MNKD opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

