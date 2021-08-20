Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Decreases By 25.1%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $15.99 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $55,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 129.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.