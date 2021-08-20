Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.96. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

