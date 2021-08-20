Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 446 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $193.95 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.