Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 2,525.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME opened at $41.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.