Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Equinix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

EQIX opened at $833.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 218.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $817.49. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.