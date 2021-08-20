Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.45% of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MSVX opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.68. LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

