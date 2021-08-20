Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,558,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,546,000 after buying an additional 704,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

DOC opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

