Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,541,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 362,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,542,000 after purchasing an additional 314,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRCL opened at $66.92 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 278.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

