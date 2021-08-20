Analyzing Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alerus Financial and Heartland BancCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $245.47 million 1.93 $44.67 million $2.52 10.90 Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.61 $14.77 million $7.33 12.51

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alerus Financial and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.58%. Heartland BancCorp has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.52% 1.79% Heartland BancCorp 24.71% N/A N/A

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alerus Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Alerus Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 19 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

