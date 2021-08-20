ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 116,800.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVXY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 186,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVXY opened at $53.54 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.