Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 696.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $38.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50.

