GWM Advisors LLC Invests $423,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

GH opened at $98.77 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

