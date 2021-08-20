GWM Advisors LLC Invests $440,000 in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,603 shares of company stock worth $5,319,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

