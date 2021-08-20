Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 75,386 Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.54 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $459.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

