Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $181,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 67.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 43,908 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ADT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT opened at $8.13 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

