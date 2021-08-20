Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

