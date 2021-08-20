GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,528 SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,378.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $46.17.

