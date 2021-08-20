IFP Advisors Inc Has $89,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.78. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.