GWM Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

